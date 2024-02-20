Unionized Ultimo baristas authorize a strike, launch a relief fund

For the third time in three months, one of Philadelphia’s independent coffee shop unions has authorized a strike.

Eleven of 12 workers in Ultimo’s union quietly authorized a strike last week, ahead of a key contract negotiation meeting scheduled for Valentine’s Day. Ultimo’s owners, Aaron and Elizabeth Ultimo, were informed of the authorization mid-meeting, half an hour before it was scheduled to end. The Philadelphia Joint Board Workers United announced the strike authorization on social media at the same time.

Unlike the previous two coffee-shop strike threats — delivered in the lead-up to crucial bargaining sessions for barista unions at Elixr and ReAnimator, respectively — this one did not result in a tentative contract agreement.

That means a strike remains on the table, unionized Ultimo baristas said. The Philadelphia Joint Board recently set up a relief fund for organized Ultimo employees. “The workers of Ultimo are preparing for big things! Right now they need your help to create a cushion for upcoming actions,” it wrote on Instagram.

“We will continue to work through all remaining issues with the Union, and we are confident that we will reach a mutually-agreeable solution,” the Ultimos said in a statement. “We are proud that the employees at our Newbold and Rittenhouse stores make an average of $25 per hour. Employees are guaranteed a minimum of $20/hour, including tips.”

The shop’s next bargaining session is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Union negotiations are tense by nature, and that’s been true in Philadelphia’s wider unionized cafe circuit. But the dealings around Ultimo’s first contract have been one of the more fractious, at least on paper. The National Labor Relations Board database shows the two parties have filed a few complaints against one another in the past year, though all three were ultimately withdrawn.

The Ultimos voluntarily recognized Newbold and Rittenhouse in fall 2022, but employees at the Germantown and Graduate Hospital stores voted on unionization. (Both stores voted 4-2 to unionize.) That split sentiment grew, however, and employees at both Ultimo Germantown and Graduate Hospital moved to decertify in December and January.

Baristas Charlotte Holt and Kate Lord, who head up Ultimo’s bargaining committee, expressed frustration at what has felt like a drawn-out process. “We had not received any form of counter on wages, [paid time off], and health care [before Feb. 14], and we first introduced those proposals in October,” Holt said.

They also said they have since learned that employees at the decertified stores have received a 75-cent pay increases, better guaranteed tip rates, and a 40% employee discount — improvements the union has been negotiating for but hasn’t secured. (The Inquirer reviewed documents outlining these changes.)

The Ultimos said the parties have had very little discussion so far about benefits so far, and pointed to the contracts recently ratified at Elixr and ReAnimator, parts of which they mirrored in their recent proposal.

“Our initial barista wage proposal was within $0.25 of the wage schedule the union agreed to with another Local 80 coffee shop, including a 4% increase each year,” they said in a statement. “Our initial healthcare proposal, and initial proposed PTO rate of accrual were identical to what the union already agreed to with a unionized coffee shop.”

Ultimo’s unionized baristas are hoping for better.

“We’re feeling pretty insulted by the things that were offered to us,” Lord said, “especially in light of the knowledge that [the Ultimos] have already given raises and stronger benefits to other people seemingly as a reward for decertification.”