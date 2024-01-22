Philly, make your Valentine’s Day reservations now.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Philly restaurants are gearing up to host lovebirds with prix-fixe menus and roses on tables, as bookings flood reservation apps and restaurant hosts answer calls for tables of two.

Hotspots on Inquirer critic Craig LaBan’s list of notable new restaurants, including South Philly’s Mawn and Rittenhouse Square’s My Loup, are already fully booked. Reservations at Graduate Hospital’s neighborhood BYOB Illata and omakase at Fishtown’s Hiroki have also been scooped up. And while few tables remain, prime-time seatings at Broad Street’s Italian restaurant Osteria and Michael Schulson’s Harp & Crown in Center City West are reserved too.

It’s safe to say you need to get your Valentine’s Day reservations in right now. To help you score a table for you and your boo, we chatted with hosts and reservationists at some of the city’s most romantic restaurants for their tips on getting seated.

How to snag a table on Valentine’s Day

The Head House Square Italian restaurant Bistro Romano is halfway booked. While you could call Wednesday through Sunday after 1 p.m., booking on OpenTable offers the convenience of time — the restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday. But the team is responsive, and will get back to folks’ voicemails. If you plan to get down on one knee and pop the question, then make sure to note any special requests when booking online or via phone.

📍 120 Lombard St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-925-8880, 🌐bistroromano.com

While Fitler Square’s neighborhood restaurant Sally keeps tables open for walk-ins, reservations can be easily booked by phone, email, or online. General manager Megan Engler advises either booking a month in advance or calling on the day of to see if any cancelations opened up tables. While reservation apps streamline things, she leans toward calling or emailing — it’s the best way to book, make changes, and secure all your special requests. “And if anything, come to the bar the day of [the holiday],” she said. The staff at Sally will get you sorted while you sip on a drink.

📍2229 Spruce Street Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 267-773-7178, 🌐 sallyphl.com

At River Twice, you can book as early as 30 days in advance for special events, including Valentine’s Day. The restaurant on East Passyunk Avenue accepts booking requests prior to the special holiday offerings go out to the public. Use Resy to secure your plans — about 90% of the restaurant’s holiday bookings happen online. It never hurts to call a month in advance to hear about a restaurant’s Valentine’s Day plans. Pro tip: sign up for an email notification newsletter at your favorite restaurant to know when Valentine’s Day reservations go live on the apps, advises Marissa Chirico, the restaurant’s front of the house manager and director.

📍 1601 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 267-457-3698, 🌐rivertwicerestaurant.com

Want to surprise your date with roses or glasses of bubbles on the table when you arrive? Give an advance notice so restaurant staff can easily accommodate. Be sure to communicate that over the phone with a reservationist. The staff at one hotspot on East Passyunk Avenue, Laurel, will do “everything in their power” to make the night special for you, said Jane Fryer, general manager. There are only a few seats left for the day of the holiday — Fryer suggests looking for dates surrounding Valentine’s Day, if seating is booked up.

📍 1617 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 215-271-8299,🌐 restaurantlaurel.com

The Washington Square West BYOB Kiddo is close to being fully booked. According to host Lora Anderson, it’s too late to snag a table for 7 p.m.. Your best bet is the early or late dinner reservations with 4:30, 9:30, and 9:45 p.m. time slots left. But don’t fret lovers, there is another option at this restaurant — the bar area will offer an a la carte menu for walk-ins on a first come, first served basis. Book immediately over the phone on any day expect for Tuesdays (the restaurant is closed) or bop over to their Resy listing.

📍 1138 Pine St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-398-3377, 🌐 kiddorestaurant.com

On South Street’s Rex at the Royal, reserving a table at least a week in advance is ideal, said event manager Cécile Perret. Booking by phone is a good way to accommodate to your preferred seating times, any changes that may come up, and special requests — you’ll want to call Wednesdays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., or Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Making a Resy account can help you edit your online bookings in case your date bails last minute and you’re looking for a table for one instead of two.

📍1524 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146, 📞 267-319-1366, 🌐 rexphl.com