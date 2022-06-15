Vernick Fish, chef Greg Vernick’s seafood restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, is heading to the Jersey Shore for a week this August.

The concept will be a beach-themed, lunchtime stand in the parking lot adjacent to Steve & Cookie’s restaurant in Margate, from Aug. 8 to 12 — no reservations — culminating in a collaborative fundraising dinner on Aug. 13 in partnership with Steve & Cookie’s owner Cookie Till.

Vernick and Till are planning what are billed as casual, yet modern takeaway ceviche, crudo and lobster-focused dishes, served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There also will be seating for cocktails from Steve & Cookie’s bar. On that Thursday morning (Aug. 11), Vernick workers will also serve savory and sweet breakfast items from Vernick Coffee Bar at the weekly Margate Community & Farmer’s Market.

The 50-seat Aug. 13 dinner will be hosted at Till’s 80-acre Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township, prepared by Vernick and Vernick Fish chef de cuisine Andrew Parassio.

Tickets ($750 a head) will be available on Vernick Fish’s website. Proceeds from the pop-up and dinner will benefit A Meaningful Purpose, Till’s nonprofit focused on agricultural skill-building, job opportunities, and animal therapy at the farm.

In a way, this is a homecoming for Vernick. His first kitchen job was at the beach grill at Lucy the Elephant in Margate.