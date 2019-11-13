Chef Greg Vernick, expanding his empire yet again, has headed next door to his popular Vernick Food & Drink on Walnut Street to open a wine and retail shop that doubles as private-dining space.
Vernick Wine, debuting Wednesday, Nov. 13, follows Vernick Coffee Bar and Vernick Fish, both at Comcast Technology Center, in his portfolio.
Vernick Wine occupies the 19th-century Italianate rowhouse at 2029 Walnut St. that was a real estate office before housing the lounges Monkey Bar and Strongbox and most recently a swish tea salon called La Petite Dauphine. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Vernick, at 2031 Walnut St., has been busting at the seams since its 2012 opening, said Vernick, who operates the restaurant with his wife, Julie, and general manager Ryan Mulholland. The restaurant, typically booked for weeks, also cannot accommodate large parties because of the dining rooms’ configuration and the potential of noise disturbing other patrons, Vernick said.
The new Wine, which can seat up to 32 people at a table that expands through a series of leaves, can be accessed through Vernick Food & Drink but mainly through its front door. Both entrances are up a small flight of stairs because the buildings’ elevations are different.
Vernick’s crew punched a hole in the party wall, installed a kitchen and additional refrigeration and storage that will benefit the entire restaurant, and revamped the high-ceilinged room, which now features an ornate black ceiling, restored wood floor, and cream walls bearing artwork from Yvonne Gordon Moser, Mulholland’s mother.
The walls also are lined with shelves housing 100 or so wines from all over the world for retail. The list, for now, is separate from that of Vernick Food & Drink and was developed by Vernick wine director Ray Gazdzinski with help from store manager Briton Alonso.
Operationally, this is much like Talula’s Table in Kennett Square, which has a cafe and retail shop plus private seating that is booked in off-hours.
The idea came to Vernick years ago while he and his wife visited Drifters Wife in Portland, Maine, which is a wine shop/restaurant. “We liked the idea of eating in a wine shop,” Vernick said.
There is no plan to use the room as additional a la carte seating to ease the crush at Vernick Food & Drink. Besides private events, which will be handled by the new kitchen, Wine plans to book special events.
Menus will be inspired by the food served next door by chef de cuisine Robert Newcomb and pastry chef Michael O’lone.
See more, including a video, here.