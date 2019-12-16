The final menu was not made available over the weekend, but I’ve heard that the dozen pastas include fusilli with crab, sofrito, and chive; bucatini with leek, Montasio, and black pepper; and pappardelle with pork ragu bianco and thyme. Shared plates included salt-roasted half-chicken and dry-aged strip steak. Lots of small plates, such as snapper crudo and scallop crudo: You have to try the sweet onion filled with a mixture of black bread, toma cheese, and pork sausage, and a season-appropriate cabbage stewed with Parmigiano brodo and sliced apple.