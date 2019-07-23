Do youse even know what a hoagie is, anyway?
Wawa, the cult convenience store chain some residents in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey probably frequent more often than they call their grandparents, has entered a “multi-year” agreement to become the “official hoagie” and “proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens” in an effort to expand its brand and presence in Maryland, the store announced Monday.
The partnership means Ravens fans can expect promotions and chances to win tickets, merch, and more, in addition to Wawa signage at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore this fall.
“Wawa is among the industry leaders for customer convenience retail, and this partnership is tremendous for both the Ravens and our entire fan base,” Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens senior vice president/chief sales officer, said in a statement. “As the ‘Official Hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens,’ I know members of the Ravens Flock will be hungry for our unique promotions when visiting their favorite Wawa stores throughout Maryland.”
The decision to become the “official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens” is an interesting choice. Marylanders don’t say jimmies or go down the Shore, nor do they eat our beloved hoagies. They eat subs. Whatever those are.
A New York Times’ 2013 interactive dialect quiz, based on more than 350,000 survey results and the Cambridge Online Survey of World Englishes show that only the Philadelphia region calls “the long cold sandwich that contains cold cuts, lettuce, and so on” a “hoagie.”
Thankfully, Wawa has assured The Inquirer that the beloved name isn’t going anywhere.
“While Philadelphia will always be Wawa’s hometown and the roots we have in this region run deep, we are nearing a historic milestone of 50 years serving customers in the state of Maryland, which we are thrilled to celebrate in 2020,” Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said in a statement. " ... And when it comes to the orders we fill, we promise that it will always be the Wawa hoagie that’s on the menu at all of our more than 850 stores!"
Everyone knows that Patriot fans run on Dunkin', and Eagles fans gottahava. But is there enough room in the Wawa family for another NFL team?
One Twitter user called the cult chain “traitors,” while another asks why Wawa is being “anti-Eagles.”
Bruce, however, said the chain is “excited to officially have two birds as part of our flock in the Eagles and the Ravens.”
Similarly, Wawa became the “official hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles” in a 2015 “multi-year agreement.” While Bruce would not comment on contract details, she said it remains “a proud partner and the official hoagie of our hometown Philadelphia Eagles.”
Though Philadelphians may feel a special bond with their local Wawa store, the chain aims for growth. Wawa opened its first D.C. location in December 2017, while its first Miami locations opened in May. By 2021, Wawa expects to have more stores in Florida than it has in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, The Inquirer previously reported.
What will the latest partnership mean for Ravens’ Justin Tucker? The placekicker and opera singer has loyalty to Royal Farms, the Baltimore-based convenience store chain known for its fried chicken.
Tucker showed off his vocal skills in a 2015 commercial, one of several times he’s appeared in Royal Farms commercials.
The Ravens’ alliance with Wawa had some wondering if they can still expect Tucker in the ads. While he tweeted about Royal Farms last month, a spokesperson for the company hasn’t returned a request for comment.
Now, if we could just get Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to toss a Shorti across the end zone.