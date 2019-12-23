The Old City wine bar has prime views of the fireworks at Penn’s Landing. Eat early and save: the 4(!) and 6:30 p.m. seatings are $30 cheaper (and one course less) than the 9 o’clock, which comes with a $95 prix-fixe four-course meal and a Champagne toast at midnight. The menu is full of crowd-pleasers: lobster bisque, rigatoni beef ragu, filet mignon, pan-roasted salmon, olive oil cake, and tiramisu. Don’t worry, there are fireworks shows at 6 p.m. and midnight.