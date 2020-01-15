With all the specialty shops dedicated to wine and beer these days, it stands to riesling that bar owners Chris Fetfatzes and Heather Annechiarico have opened what is arguably Philadelphia’s quirkiest wine shop.
Wine Dive at 1506 South St., next to their pub The Cambridge, is many things:
There are 200-plus bottles at a variety of prices, gifts for sale, and bar and lounge seating for fun food and drink menus (chili is served in New York-style takeout coffee cups). Fridges are stocked with canned beers, and there are wowlers.
What’s a wowler?
Simply the wine version of a beer growler. Wine Dive bartenders fill bottles with tap wine and affix a stamped wax seal to the cork for a festive look, suitable for gift-giving.
Decor is a hodgepodge of photos and curios, including an almost life-size Spuds MacKenzie statute on the bar — a loaner from Fetfatzes’ mom.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Kitchen closes at 1 a.m.