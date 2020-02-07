Workhorse sells mixed six-packs of 8-ounce cans. “What we really understood was people love to-go beer," Hershberg said. "They love variety packs. They also love flights at a brewery. To date, there had been no way to combine that. We had been using these little 8-ounce cans of samples when we went to visit bars and restaurants, because we wanted to pour them essentially our whole portfolio. But because we had so many beers, we didn’t want to pour it into 32- or 64-ounce packaging. We didn’t have 16-ounce cans at that time. So we had these little 8-ounce cans and everyone loved them. Well, no one was doing a mixed pack at that size. We thought it would be a really great way to expose our brand to new consumers, because they’re not required to purchase a whole case or a 16-ounce four pack of beer they might not like. With flights to go, they get to try six different beers from a brand that they’ve never had before. It’s functional, it makes sense, it’s attractive, and it serves a variety of use cases.”