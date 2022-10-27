Even before the first pitch, you now know the winner of the 2022 World Series:

It’s Aramark, the Philadelphia-headquartered food-service conglomerate. Aramark oversees the concessions in both Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park and Houston’s Minute Maid Park. With 45,000-plus fans in Philadelphia and 42,000 expected in Houston in each of at least four games, that’s a lot of food and revenue.

Aramark, which last hit a similar home run in 2015 when the New York Mets played the Kansas City Royals, is indulging in a culinary exchange for the Series.

Two sandwiches and two desserts, themed in general to the cities’ tastes, are being sent to the other team’s ballpark. This is pretty much a one-sided deal; the respective dishes will not be available at the home fields.

Houston’s contribution, available at Citizens Bank Park’s club level, is the Crawford Dog, which puts two split and griddled Angus beef hot dogs on a potato bun topped with Crawford Bock bacon, onion jam, and yellow mustard. The dessert is Reese’s Bread Pudding, described as made with white chocolate peanut butter and crushed Reese’s peanut butter cups; an ice cream topping is an option. They will be available at Citizens Bank Park’s Creamery locations, Sections 106 and 219.

Philadelphia’s offering in Houston will be the South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich, which has roast pork shoulder prepared with lemon herb salt, sharp provolone, broccoli rabe relish, and topped with roasted long hots. There also will be a Pumpkin Pie Cannoli, which are dipped in white chocolate with crushed toasted almonds. The sandwich will be available on the club level at Minute Maid Park, while the cannoli will be sold at a stand in Houston’s Section 139.

Aramark is doing some specials at each ballpark.

Citizens Bank Park will sell a Hot & Honey Chicken Mac and Cheese Bowl (Section 109) and a so-called Bryce Crispy Doughnut (from Federal Donuts), which is topped with red marshmallow glaze, rice crispy treat pieces, and a white marshmallow drizzle behind Section 140. Two new cocktails will be on: Red October Punch (vodka, lemonade, lime, and pomegranate juice) will be sold behind Sections 102, 111, 120, 128, 203, 318, 323, and the Miller Lite Landing, and an Apple Cider Margarita (local cider, silver tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and maple syrup) will be offered behind Sections 102, 111, 120, 139, 203, 323, and the Miller Lite Landing.

Houston is adding a Spicy Mango Margarita at its various bars.