To quantify the impact of the ACA’s dependent coverage provision, researchers selected patients who were born in 1982 or later, and who were diagnosed between Jan. 1, 2000, and Oct. 1, 2015, with the most common types of cancers among adolescent patients. These include Hodgkin lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia and thyroid cancer. The patients were split into two cohorts. The older group were not protected by the ACA when they turned 19 or graduated college, when health plans were previously allowed to remove adult children from their parents' coverage. The younger group were protected by the ACA. The patients in the older cohort were then matched to ones in the younger group based on similar cancer diagnosis dates.