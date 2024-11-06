ACA open enrollment begins in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Obamacare health insurance marketplaces in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are now open for enrollment for 2025 plans.

Open enrollment for Pennie, Pennsylvania’s marketplace, runs Nov. 1 through Jan. 19. New Jersey’s marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, will remain open for enrollment through Jan. 31.

The marketplaces were created under the Affordable Care Act and are intended for people who do not have access to private health insurance through an employer, and who are not eligible for Medicare or Medicaid. About 90% of people qualify for discounted health plans through Pennie and Get Covered New Jersey.

» READ MORE: A first look at how IBX’s new health insurance competitors did on ACA exchange

Pennsylvania residents who want their coverage to begin Jan. 1 should sign up by Dec. 15. In New Jersey, residents have until the end of December to sign up for coverage that begins Jan. 1.

Coverage will take effect Feb. 1 for anyone who signs up during the month of January.

A total of 435,000 Pennsylvania residents enrolled in health plans through Pennie for 2024 — setting a record for enrollment and up 17% from the year before.

Nearly 399,000 people signed up for plans through Get Covered New Jersey for 2024, a 16% increase from 2023.