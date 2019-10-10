Childhood obesity is defined by the report as a Body Mass Index (BMI) at or above the 95th percentile for youngsters of the same age and gender — which means their BMI is higher than that of 95% of their peers. BMI is calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by height in square meters. Overweight is defined as being at or above the 85th percentile but below the 95th percentile for youngsters of the same age and gender.