When Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle on live television, William Gray, a Philadelphia-area cardiologist, turned to his wife and said, “that’s a serious problem.”

Like millions of people across America, the Philadelphia-area cardiologist was watching the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bangles. During the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bangles receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin took a hit to his chest, but sprung to his feet after the tackle. Moments later, he collapsed.

The 24-year-old’s heart stopped and medical team resuscitated him on the field, according to a Bills statement. His heart resumed pulsating and Hamlin was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently sedated and ventilated in critical condition. Neither the Bills nor the family shared an official diagnosis yet.

Hamlin grew up in the Pittsburgh area and is the former team captain of the University of Pittsburgh’s Panthers. In the hours after his injury, fans donated more than $3 million to a dormant GoFundMe page that Hamlin started a couple of years ago to raise money for toys for a childcare center in his hometown.

His collapse led some to draw comparisons to ex-Flyer defender Chris Progner who suffered from a cardiac arrest after getting hit by the pack during Game 2 of the 1998 Stanley Cup. Progner was unconscious for less than a minute due to an injury called “commotio cordis.”

Gray, the chief cardiologist at Main Line Health in the Philly suburbs, said it is possible that the impact of the tackle caused Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

What is “commotio cordis”?

A blunt force to the chest in a precise moment in the heart’s electrical cycle can cause the heart to stop. It is a rare injury known as commotio cordis, but it is the second most common cause of cardiac death among U.S. athletes, according to a 2009 study in Sports Health.

After the heart contracts, its electrical system resets ahead of the next beat. During the beginning of that reset, there is a moment that the system is vulnerable, Gray said. A disturbance can cause a form of heart arrest called ventricular fibrillation. During the ventricular fibrillation, parts of the muscles in the heart’s largest chambers contract in different times instead of a unison contraction that pushes blood out.

The heart is vulnerable for commotio cordis for only milliseconds after every beat. Gray says the vulnerability occurs during only 1% of the cardiac cycle.

“That’s why it’s so rare,” he said.

Does “commotio cordis” means there was an underlying heart issue?

No.

“Most people who have this happen to them have no underlying problem,” Gray said.

How strong does the hit to the chest need to be?

Not that strong.

A 2002 study published at the Journal of the American Medical Association found that both competitive and recreational baseball had more incidents of commotio cordis than any other sports. The hit itself is often low velocity and energy.

“It doesn’t take a 90 mile an hour fastball,” Gray said.

What is the treatment for commotio cordis?

CPR.

The most important element of treatment is sustaining oxygen to the heart and brain by starting CPR as early as possible. If the heart is in a state of ventricular fibrillation, an electric shock could reverse it back to normal rhythm.

Brain cells can start dying due to lack of oxygen within minutes of cardiac arrest. Early CPR increases the chance of survival dramatically.

What is the prognosis after cardiac arrest?

It depends on time.

Because commotio cordis is not an injury of the heart muscle, once a spontaneous heart rhythm has been restored the original heart problem has been resolved. The question then is how much damage happened during the cardiac arrest because of lack of oxygen to critical system like the brain.

The death rate from commodio cordic is over 70% in some studies. More generally, the death rate from a cardiac arrest outside the hospital is over 80%.

But when CPR starts early, recovery can be miraculous.

In 2021, in the midst of the Euro 2020 opener, Danish soccer start Christian Eriksen collapsed. He was not hit in the chest but had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was treated nearly instantly and following the injury had a defibrillator implanted next to his heart. This fall he wore the Denmark uniform again for the World Cup in Qatar.

There are still many details that have not been shared with the public about Hamlin’s injury, resuscitation, and whether he had any unknown underlying cardiac condition and all could impact his prognosis.

What are some other heart issues that athletes can face?

Athletes playing at the college and professional level go through extensive medical evaluations that include heart health, said James Rory Tucker, the team physician for Temple University’s Owls.

He wants to make sure that no part of the heart is asymmetrically enlarged, a conditions that’s called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and can cause cardiac arrest.

Congenital abnormalities could also cause trouble. NBA all start Pete Maravich was born without the artery the usually feeds oxygen to the left side of the heart muscle. He died in 1988 at age 40.

What should athletes look out for to ensure heart health?

Lightheadedness, dizziness, or chest pain while working out are symptoms that athletes should talk to a doctor about, Tucker said. He also recommends sharing any history of heart disease with health providers because that might offer clues.

Young athletes may be tempted to withhold information out of fear they’ll be barred from playing. But safety has to be the first concern and only the most serious issues would prevent someone from playing all together, Tucker said.

The NFL reinforced that message when it suspended the game after Hamlin’s injury, he said.

“The most important thing is the health of the athlete, the game is second,” Tucker said.