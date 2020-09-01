Colon cancer is often associated with older age, in part because routine screening isn’t recommended until age 45 or 50. But the “Black Panther” star’s death is a somber reminder that colon cancer diagnosis rates among people under age 50 have been rising steadily since the 1980s. What’s more, the disease disproportionately affects Black individuals, who are 40% more likely to die of colon cancer than white patients.