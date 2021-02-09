Gabriel Setright, 28, of West Philadelphia, missed the open enrollment period for 2020 because he had recently moved to Philadelphia and was still adjusting to living independently. The plan offered by the local radio station where he works part-time was too expensive. But after being uninsured for more than a year — and acutely aware of it because of the pandemic — he was determined to sign up for 2021 and started an application the day the marketplace opened in November.