CHIP, a state health coverage program with low out-of-pocket costs, is available for all children. Monthly premiums vary by household income, and families that earn up to 300% of federal poverty are eligible for a discount, said Colleen McCauley, health policy director for Public Citizens for Children and Youth, which helps families enroll children in CHIP. People who are currently enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP cannot be removed from the program during a declared public health emergency. Families already paying a premium for CHIP who have lost income should call to find out if they are eligible for a decreased rate, McCauley said.