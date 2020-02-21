According to Paul Starr, a Pulitzer-prize winning health economist who worked on the failed Clinton plan in the 1990s, the answer is not anytime soon. For one thing, extending the program for older and disabled Americans to everyone would consume so much of the federal government’s resources, it would require massive tax increases and turn the government into “a health insurance company with armed forces,” the Princeton economist said Friday at a health care cost conference held by the University of Pennsylvania Leonard Davis Institute. What’s more, he noted, putting everyone on government health care would completely dismantle the highly profitable insurance industry while lowering payments to the medical industry — both of which hold huge political sway.