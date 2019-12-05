Spending on Medicare, which covers seniors and some disabled people, rose 6.4% in 2018, topping $750 billion, while enrollment remained steady. Traditional Medicare accounted for a larger share of overall Medicare spending, compared to Medicare Advantage plan spending, but rose at a slower rate. Private Medicare plans — primarily Medicare Advantage plans, which are run by insurance companies — saw spending rise 11.8% in 2018, compared to a 3.5% growth in spending by traditional Medicare, which is run by the government.