Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in Plymouth Meeting announced Thursday that it received a grant of up to $9 million to rapidly develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in China, and sparking screenings at some U.S. airports.
The newly identified disease, which emerged last month in Wuhan, has sickened hundreds and killed at least 17, according to Chinese authorities. China on Thursday further cracked down on public transportation out of the city of 11 million. There have been a handful of cases outside of China, including one in the United States, in a man who had recently returned to Washington state from a trip to China.
The grant to Inovio comes from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a partnership that receives money from public and private groups, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The company, which is collaborating with the Wistar Institute, said the grant will be used to support testing of a vaccine against the new virus through Phase 1 trials.
J. Joseph Kim, Inovio’s president and CEO, said the company’s approach to vaccine development is based on DNA sequencing, which is faster than traditional research requiring actual viruses or proteins from viruses. “Our goal is to be in human testing in less than six months in the United States,” he said. He said the company also hopes to work in China.
Kim said that DNA sequencing of the new virus, which is currently called 2019-nCoV, was uploaded to the cloud on January 11. Inovio, he said, was able to construct a vaccine within a “matter of hours.” It has named its candidate INO-4800.
Unlike influenza, coronaviruses do not have a season, Kim said, so an outbreak can continue for years.
CEPI earlier gave Inovio up to $56 million to develop vaccines against Lassa fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which is also a type of coronavirus. The company said it is currently preparing to begin a Phase 2 trial of its MERS vaccine in the Middle East.
Inovio, which has its roots in the University of Pennsylvania’s medical school, was founded in 2000, Kim said. It now has 200 employees and expects to expand with the new grant.
CEPI on Thursday announced two other grants meant to combat 2019-nCoV. It is giving the University of Queensland in Australia up to $10.6 million to develop a “molecular clamp” platform for a vaccine. This is meant to help the body recognize the parts of viruses that attach to host cells. CEPI will also work with Moderna, Inc. in Cambridge, Mass., to develop an RNA-based vaccine. The amount of that grant was not announced.
“We are definitely in a friendly competition,” Kim said. “You know, it’s for the betterment of the world.”
Until a vaccine is available, he said leaders are on the right track in trying to prevent exposure to healthy populations.
“The authorities in China and elsewhere are doing exactly the right thing in identifying and isolating as much as possible,” he said.