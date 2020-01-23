CEPI on Thursday announced two other grants meant to combat 2019-nCoV. It is giving the University of Queensland in Australia up to $10.6 million to develop a “molecular clamp” platform for a vaccine. This is meant to help the body recognize the parts of viruses that attach to host cells. CEPI will also work with Moderna, Inc. in Cambridge, Mass., to develop an RNA-based vaccine. The amount of that grant was not announced.