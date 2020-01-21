The coronavirus is now in the United States.
A resident of Snohomish County, Wash. apparently was infected with the virus while traveling earlier in January in the Wuhan, China region, where the pathogen is thought to have originated. He already has largely recovered, but remains hospitalized as a precaution, federal and state health officials said Tuesday in a teleconference.
The man said he had not visited the large markets where the virus is believed to have jumped from animal to human, supporting a growing body of evidence that the microbe can be transmitted from person to person.
Exactly how well it can spread among humans remains unclear, but so far the risk appears to be low, said Nancy Messonnier, a senior physician with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“How easily or sustainably this virus is spreading remains unknown,” said Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
The U.S. patient was healthy upon returning home from China last week, but when he notified his physician over the weekend after experiencing symptoms. The provider then notified his local health department, which in turn notified Washington state officials. The patient’s samples were sent overnight to a CDC lab, where the presence of the virus was confirmed.
The CDC, which has been checking airplane passengers for symptoms at San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles airports, is adding similar screenings this week at airports in Atlanta and Chicago.
More than 200 cases have been identified in China. A handful of cases have since been confirmed in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.
Several of the patients died, but in many cases the impact is mild. Symptoms can include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Coronaviruses are so named because the outer edge of each particle is covered with a fringe of rounded protrusions, calling to mind the corona in a solar eclipse.
Most such viruses are found in animals such as camels and bats, but a handful have made the jump to humans in recent years, including SARS and MERS.