Last Tuesday afternoon, Tim Mumford and Chas Carlson were called to the Wynnewood apartment of 77-year-old James Bradley. He has a spinal cord injury and needed his catheter changed. A paratrooper in Vietnam, Bradley asked to be taken to the VA Medical Center in West Philadelphia. Ordinarily, Mumford and Carlson don’t have time to take patients to the city. But with most everyone staying home, traffic was light, so they agreed.