5. In the lymph nodes, immune-system cells respond by making antibodies: little Y-shaped proteins that are customized to latch onto the virus spike. If the person is ever exposed to an actual virus, the antibodies latch onto its spikes so that it cannot penetrate a cell — like putting gum on a key so it cannot penetrate a lock. Some antibodies remain in the bloodstream, ready to serve as first responders. In addition, specialized cells form a memory of the spike, retaining the ability to make more antibodies and other defenses in a hurry.