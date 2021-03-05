Add this word to your vocabulary

The pandemic that has turned us all into armchair epidemiologists continues to evolve. In the next phase, many experts believe, COVID-19 may become “endemic.”

What does endemic mean?

A disease that is generally or constantly found among people in a particular area is endemic. The measles virus was officially eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 through vaccination, but the highly contagious childhood disease remains endemic in many countries. The expert consensus is that the novel coronavirus may gradually evolve into a milder form that becomes endemic.

Recently, however, the virus has been mutating in ways that make it scarier. Recent genomic sequencing suggests constellations of mutations that make the virus more transmissible and able to re-infect have been arising repeatedly, spontaneously, independently — and largely undetected — around the world. Scientists call this phenomenon “convergent evolution.”

What is an outbreak?

An outbreak is a small, localized cluster of cases of an infectious disease. Despite the elimination of measles in the U.S, outbreaks occur here, linked to cases that come in from abroad and spread infection in pockets of under-immunized people.

What is an epidemic?

It is a sudden burst of infectious disease that spreads rapidly and affects a large part of a population. Epidemics of seasonal influenza happen every year.

When does an epidemic meet the criteria for a pandemic?

The textbook definition of a pandemic is an epidemic that spreads across borders and causes sustained disease in multiple regions of the world. Yet there is no clearly defined threshold for transitioning to a pandemic. COVID-19 was exploding in more than 100 countries last March when the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

The WHO was hesitant to use the word pandemic because the new microbe — against which humans had no immune defense — was already causing worldwide disruption and panic. But a pandemic is not defined by disease severity. In 2009, the H1N1 influenza was deemed a pandemic, but it was not very deadly, so it did not cause the social, medical, and economic disruption of the coronavirus.

Was polio considered a pandemic? What about AIDS?

The terminology is squishy, and sometimes figurative. Polio was a worldwide scourge before the Salk vaccine was approved in 1955, but most histories of the paralyzing disease refer to resurgent polio “epidemics.” Similarly, HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is still at pandemic proportions, but the WHO currently refers to HIV as a “global epidemic.” SARS, a deadly disease caused by a new coronavirus identified in 2003, was called “the first pandemic of the 21st century” in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. Yet SARS was quickly contained, and afflicted just 8,096 people, mostly in China and Hong Kong. No cases have been reported since 2004.

Has a virus that caused a pandemic ever been completely eradicated?

The smallpox virus was eliminated worldwide by vaccination, mainly because humans are the only natural hosts; insects and animals can not transmit it. A global surveillance network, led by the WHO, is on constant lookout for ever-evolving animal viruses that shuffle their genes to invade new hosts. Genetic sequencing suggests the COVID-19 virus that emerged in China originated in bats and made a jump into humans, maybe through an intermediate species.