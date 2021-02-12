“It’s pretty remarkable that many of the mutations that characterize the U.K. and South African variants actually first emerged in the spring and summer of 2020, months before news reports of these new variants began to circulate,” said Ghady Haidar, a transplant infectious disease physician at UPMC and senior author of a case report on the 73-year-old cancer patient. “This is exactly what happened with our patient: We discovered all these mutations and were stunned at how quickly the virus evolved, but it wasn’t until the winter of 2020 that we realized that these are the same mutations that the U.K. is reporting.”