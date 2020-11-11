Stanford started making educational videos about the new virus back in early March after people started calling her with questions. That morphed into the testing effort when she saw that Black people were having an especially hard time accessing coronavirus tests, even though many held frontline jobs, putting them at disproportionate risk of contracting the COVID-19. She took testing to hard-hit neighborhoods. She now has about 60 people working with her and has received funding from the city of Philadelphia, corporations, foundations and GoFundMe donors. She sees her regular patients once a week while overseeing the program.