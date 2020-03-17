Neil Young looked into the camera and gave a little “Hi, Bernie,” as he started the opening harmonica chords of “Heart of Gold" for about 7,000 Sanders supporters watching on computers and phones around the country. At one point, Young’s dog casually crossed in front of the shot set up at his California home.
“This is a moment when we must all come together,” Sanders said later, during his live-streamed concert and rally Monday night “We’re all in this together, literally, in the sense that if I have it, you’re in trouble and if you have it, I’m in trouble.”
Around the same time, Joe Biden called into a telephone town hall to take questions from the public about his campaign and the coronavirus.
“We’re gonna overcome this moment,” Biden said on the call. “It’s going to require all of us to be prudent and proactive.”
On the eve of Tuesday’s scheduled primary elections in Florida, Illinois, Arizona, and Ohio the coronavirus pandemic and the isolation it has required forced campaigns into a challenging predicament: to try to turn out voters while assuaging their fears of going out in public.
Biden, who brought on a former surgeon general to address questions about the virus, said his campaign is following the guidance of state healthcare officials who have said the primaries will go on. He noted trying moments in American history when elections proceeded.
Sanders used the moment to stress the need for Medicare for All and for the government to protect the finances of people who will likely face personal economic losses. “We’re gonna protect you,” Sanders said on the livestream feed from Vermont, “if you’re a single mom, we’re going to protect you. If you’re a small business owner...a worker in a restaurant, the business of the federal government is to protect every man, woman and child.”
In the last four days, Sanders and Biden have both shifted their campaigns to entirely remote operations, leaving field offices and headquarters empty and campaign staffers organizing Zoom video conferences to encourage volunteers to text or call their friends and remind them to vote on Tuesday.
Across the country, field managers skilled in the art of door knocking and face-to-face persuasion relied on phones or computer screens to get the job done — with all the technical glitches and awkward freeze frames that can bring in the age of the coronavirus.
“It’s extremely important we call supporters and let them know about the different changes," said Jennifer Sousa, Biden’s Arizona state director, on a get-out-the-vote call with about 60 volunteers. "Some polling stations may not be open, but they can go to any vote center and drop off their ballot. Let them know election officials are making sure elections are conducted in a safe environment for them to vote, and also [to] exercise their right to support Joe Biden.”
As they try to motivate voters to come out, those voters are also hearing warnings from the federal government to avoid group interactions of more than 10 people. Ohio’s governor asked for the primary to be delayed. As of late Monday a judge had denied the request. Arizona has already re-named its polling stations “voting centers,” where absentee ballots can be dropped off in place of voting in person.
For himself, Sanders said states should consider delaying primaries in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday. “I would hope that governors listen to the public health experts, and what they are saying, as you just indicated, we don’t want gatherings of more than 50 people,” Sanders said. "I’m thinking about some of the elderly people sitting behind the desks, registering people, doing all that stuff. Does that make a lot of sense? I’m not sure that it does.”
One caller Monday, Lillian from Florida, asked Joe Biden point-blank how he could guarantee people who go out and vote will be safe.
Biden said ultimately decisions to hold the primaries should be made by state health officials, not candidates. But he assured the woman that should she need to vote in person, polling places in Florida would require people to stand six feet apart from one another and machines would be sanitized between uses.
Biden’s telephone town hall went much better than a Friday live-streamed Q&A with Illinois voters, which had severe technical glitches.
Jill Biden called into five teleconferences Monday. “Like you I’ve spent a lot of time at home these last few days and there’s nothing like isolation to reveal how deeply connected to each other we are,” she said on a 4 p.m. call with Arizona volunteers, urging them to turn out voters.
“One phone call can change a mind, one conversation can sway a vote, one ballot can win an election," Jill Biden said.
Sanders’ virtual events have seemed to go off largely without a hitch. The Monday rally was a well-produced program which transitioned easily from multiple locations between performers and speakers. Campaign manager Faiz Shakir said during Sanders’ virtual fireside chat this weekend that the campaign was uniquely prepared for the new campaigning because of its network of digital grassroots organizing already underway.
“This campaign more so than any...potentially in presidential history is best suited and prepared for this kind of campaign," Shakir said. "We have architected ourselves with strength in our digital organizing capacities and obviously through social media.”
Sanders on Friday said he’d increase his footprint in Pennsylvania with the addition of 20 Pennsylvania staffers and a plan for 10 field offices opening here. But the same day the campaign clarified that it was going entirely remote and the physical offices would go unused for now. Brooke Adams, coordinating director for Sanders in Pennsylvania, who moved to the area after heading the campaign’s efforts in Iowa, said it’s been “an exciting, chaotic and troubling week."
Since Friday the campaign has held daily “digital organizing parties,” which start with some music, introductions and training on how to use the “Bern app” before calls to friends and relatives. A live feed stays open so phone bankers can still feel like they’re in a room together.
“People are still looking for a way to get involved and in fact, maybe even in a stronger way people are looking to be a part of something right now, and not emotionally alone in dealing with all of this.”