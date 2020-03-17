For himself, Sanders said states should consider delaying primaries in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday. “I would hope that governors listen to the public health experts, and what they are saying, as you just indicated, we don’t want gatherings of more than 50 people,” Sanders said. "I’m thinking about some of the elderly people sitting behind the desks, registering people, doing all that stuff. Does that make a lot of sense? I’m not sure that it does.”