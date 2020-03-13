The Sanders campaign announced it would open an office in West Philadelphia on South 52nd Street, the former location of Elizabeth Warren’s field office in the city before she dropped out of the race. The campaign also announced it would open offices in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Scranton, and Allentown. But none of the offices will hold previously scheduled events to mark their openings out of concern about the coronavirus. And the campaign said the use for the physical offices in the coming weeks is in flux, given all staff have been told to work from home.