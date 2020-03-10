Some platforms that facilitate ticket sales have released information on whether ticket-holders are able to receive refunds. StubHub, which allows fans to buy and sell tickets to shows and sporting events, is offering two options in the event of a cancellation: They can either receive a full refund that would be dispensed two to three weeks after it’s processed, or elect to receive a StubHub coupon worth 120% of the initial purchase price, which they can receive in one to two days.