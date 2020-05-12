A person with the coronavirus can be contagious before starting to feel symptoms. This could be your friend, your brother, the guy next to you at the supermarket — virtually anyone. It’s also been shown that people can get infected but never have any symptoms at all, and still transmit the virus. Many people who do feel symptoms have mild ones, particularly in the early stages. So your friend could be a little sniffly and sneezy, but assume it’s just allergies. All of this together makes it too risky to hang out with others right now.