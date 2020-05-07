The challenge with this novel coronavirus is that for some there will be no significant symptoms — you will feel fine but may still be a public health risk. For others, it may feel like a cold, a GI bug, or the worst flu of your life. For the unlucky ones, respiratory issues will lead you to meet my colleagues in the ER or ICU. We know the elderly and those with other medical problems are at increased risk for severe illness, but among healthy individuals, it is hard for us to predict exactly who may land on the critical care end of the spectrum.