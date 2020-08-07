So far, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two coronavirus antigen tests, one made by Becton Dickinson (BD), the other by Quidel. While the tests can provide results in as little as 15 minutes using a nasal specimen, they are not home tests. These are “point-of-care” tests that have to be done in a clinic, nursing home, or doctor’s office that has installed the companies’ testing platforms.