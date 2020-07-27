Echoing Long Beach Island, about 25 members of Avalon’s beach patrol have been quarantining after a party in a house several guards shared in Stone Harbor led to at least one testing positive for the coronavirus, Capt. Murray Wolf said Monday.
Two guards experienced symptoms, said Matt Wolf, another beach patrol official and Murray Wolf’s son. Neither became seriously ill, he said.
“We’ve had a couple that have been symptomatic but many are asymptomatic,” he said. “Nobody’s been seriously ill. We haven’t traced anything back to activities outside.”
In Ocean City, meanwhile, spokesperson Doug Bergen said one guard has tested positive, and two others are out as a precaution.
All the Avalon guards who had come into contact with those testing positive were put on a 14-day quarantine, Capt. Wolf said, prompting Avalon to hire 10 more to fill in on staffing.
Wolf said the borough had taken precautions with its beach patrol, separating them on lifeguard stands and requiring masks, but that after hours were a different story.
“We don’t follow them at night,” Wolf said. “There was one party we can track everything to it.”
Wolf said the borough was “doing everything right in terms of getting people off the stand.”
“One of them had it,” Wolf said. “Everybody that was with him or had been on the stand with him has to be out for 14 days.”
On Friday, officials in Harvey Cedars and Surf City said about two dozen members of the beach patrols who had been at a house party together had tested positive and were quarantining at home.
Harvey Cedars borough posted on its website that 17 of its lifeguards contracted the virus after attending a party in Surf City. And a dozen more lifeguards who patrol Surf City beaches also tested positive, the LBI health department director told WHYY on Friday.
The beach patrols have adapted to the reality of the pandemic, eliminating traditional morning meetings, and keeping guards separated on stands, and distanced from people on the beach as much as possible. Last week, the patrols received the disappointing news that all the remaining lifeguard races were being canceled this year. The July races were canceled in June.
Wolf said Avalon was poised to make a run at Longport’s four-year streak of South Jersey championships, especially because some standout collegiate talent, like Stanford swimming team captain Alex Boratto, were spending the summer in Avalon rather than training with their colleges.
Wolf said the quarantining guards were starting to return, which is helping staffing levels.
The 81-year-old beach patrol captain said neither he nor other supervisors had experienced any symptoms.
“We’re starting to get people back,” Capt. Wolf said. “It’s better now than it was last week.”