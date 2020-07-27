Avalon Beach Patrol lifeguard Zachary DeVoe (left) a 12-year veteran, and Alyssa Sittineri, 3 years, wait May 20, 2020 as some of the guards get ready to run a mile for their certification, as the patrol looks ahead to Memorial Day (and beyond) during the coronavirus reality. Normally they do the run - and pick up their equipment for the year - on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. But this year they are staggering because of social distancing.The practice dummy has a name, but none of the guards could remember what is it.