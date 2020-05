Hotels and motels may operate at 60 percent capacity beginning June 1, and at full capacity beginning June 22, the County ruled in a vote by its Board of Chose Freeholders. In a 35-page proposal sent to Murphy this week, the County is proposing that towns ramp up beaches to a full opening on June 1 and consider spreading out swimmers beyond designated beaches by offering additional Beach Patrol locations. “All activities would remain subject to social distancing and groups would be limited to no more than ten people,” the county proposed.