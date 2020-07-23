In the meantime, he said the Garden State is in the fight of its fiscal life and that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t in New Jersey’s corner — or that of any other state. While Republicans have yet to formally make an opening offer in the latest round of stimulus talks, McConnell is expected to omit aid to to state and local governments. Murphy called that “a slap in the face of every governor, Republican and Democrat, who has shouldered the responsibility of responding to this pandemic.”