Cases have dropped in the suburban counties surrounding Philadelphia as well, with Bucks County reporting an average of just 21 new cases a day over the last seven days as of Tuesday. Montgomery County, where the region’s first cases were reported three months ago, and which was reporting the highest new case averages of the suburban counties at the height of the pandemic, was down to a seven-day average of 40 new cases. Delaware and Chester Counties had a seven-day average of new reported cases of 29 and 30, respectively.