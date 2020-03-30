After a long difficult weekend of emotional media appearances, emails, and calls that reached all the way to Gov. Murphy’s office, Amy Breslow of Cherry Hill said she had three pieces of good news Monday morning related to her husband, critically ill with COVID-19.
First, Brett Breslow, 50, a Cherry Hill East theater dad, Cherry Hill Knights football coach, and software engineer at Lockheed Martin, is “showing some small improvements” at Cooper University Hospital, Amy said.
The second, is that Amy and her daughter have tested negative for the coronavirus. And the third, she said, is that the Red Cross has said it will soon announce plasma donation sites in South Jersey for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have been symptom free for 14 days.
The plasma is believed to contain antibodies that can help sick people fight off the virus. Breslow has been in critical condition in Cooper University Medical Center since March 20 and is currently on a ventilator and undergoing dialysis for kidney failure.
Amy Amy Breslow, a college advisor, dropped him off and hasn’t been allowed to see him since. She says he’s been sedated ever since.
“He’s still critical and far from being out of the woods,” she said Monday. “I’m thrilled that none of us are sick,” Breslow said in a telephone interview Monday morning.
“We’ve been hearing about how contagious it is, and none of us are ill," Amy said. “It’s very strange. There’s so much they’re learning about the virus.”
Brett and Amy attended their daughter’s performances of Cherry Hill East’s Legally Blonde, held at Cherry Hill West the weekend of March 6. But Amy suspects it was a trip to New York City on March 10 to celebrate their son’s birthday and see a performance of Company on Broadway that may have led to Brett’s illness.
Brett rode the train up, Amy said. But nobody knows for sure.
“It could have been at the grocery store,” she said.
As for the plasma donations, Amy was devastated over the weekend, as Brett’s condition remained dire, that people were turned away at the Blood Bank of DelMarva in Newark, Del., which said they wouldn’t be able to transport the plasma across state lines.
After appearing on MSNBC — I’m in panic mode,” Amy told an equally emotional Alex Witt — a flurry of communications ensued, including messages to elected officials across the state and officials at Cooper.
On Monday, Amy said she is anticipating an announcement from the Red Cross that will establish clear guidelines and sites in the South Jersey/Philadelphia area where people who fit the criteria can go to donate.
“I think we have it under control,” she said. “The FDA has just approved this emergency investigation a study. The blood has to be collected under certain conditions. We had donors ready to donate on Saturday or Sunday. We were having trouble getting in touch with other blood banks."
She said Gov. Murphy’s chief counsel, Matt Platkin, emailed them Saturday that, “The governor wants this to happen.”
“I’m hoping we’re going to have an announcement with details of donation centers,” Amy said. “Not only for Brett. There are others at Cooper. Quite frankly, I was shocked there was nothing in the South Jersey/Philadelphia area for people to donate.”
She continued: “I have tons of people who want to donate, and we want to make sure that people are going to appropriate places. We’re all supposed to be in social isolation.”
Despite testing negative, she said, her official quarantine period doesn’t end until Friday. She said that her husband, a healthy, athletic person, and others like him who have gotten ill, will make for valuable study subjects.
”It’s going to be a long road," she said. “He’ll be on a ventilator for two or three weeks. They’re seeing a lot of men in their 40s and 50s. This is not something that’s just attacking the elderly.”I haven’t seen him since the 20th," she said.
“He has been sedated and paralyzed medically, so he’s not going to hurt himself. He’s got a central line, an arterial line, a catheter for dialysis. It’s bad. He’s got a lot going on. When he wakes up, he’s going to have a lot of questions.”