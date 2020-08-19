Almost six months since the first infections appeared in the region, new cases in most local counties are dropping, but the virus continues to foster chaos. SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards told the Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee Wednesday that the financial devastation caused by the pandemic could lead to deep cuts in services in the coming years. In New Jersey, political fallout persisted in the battle over mail-in voting, with President Donald Trump suing the Garden State over Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to mail ballots for November’s elections to every active registered voter.