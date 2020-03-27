Two ways to support this local food system are by joining a locally-based community supported agriculture (CSA) program (thereby supporting farmers through the growing process and not just after) and becoming a member-owner of a food cooperative. Other than growing your own food, these are the two best ways of supporting a local food system because they offer many other benefits, such as reducing stress for busy farmers and creating a more equitable food system by improving food access. Now is the time to sign-up for CSA program as farmers are starting to grow food for weekly or bi-weekly boxes of produce. Importantly, there are CSA programs, such as Greensgrow, that subsidize the cost to make healthy food affordable and accessible. Moreover, Philadelphia has blossoming food cooperative community from the Swathmore Co-op, the third oldest in the country, to ones in Kensington and South Philly that are just beginning. These civic institutions work to promote justice and equity in the food system.