The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association “will do what they want to do, and the school districts will do what they want to do,” Wolf said, noting that as a parent of former athletes, he wouldn’t feel comfortable allowing his daughters to participate even in outdoor individual sports like cross-country. “I’m giving guidance here, but I think it’s interesting to note that the Big Ten and the PAC-10, they’ve all basically said they’re not going to do fall sports, they’re not going to do it in the field of football especially.”