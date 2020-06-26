In recent weeks, COVID-19′s rise among younger people has become a national phenomenon, and is particularly dramatic in states where the virus is surging. An increasing number of new COVID-19 cases are among people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, the New York Times reported. Texas, California, and Utah officials have said younger people make up a significant portion of new cases in those states, according to a National Public Radio report. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the median age of the state’s COVID-19 positive population has dropped from 65 to 35. On Thursday the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said increases in the south and west are being driven by younger people, the Washington Post reported. To a lesser extent, the same trends are appearing in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, even as the states have fought to lower infection rates.