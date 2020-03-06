The most important thing I learned in making hand sanitizer, though, is that I needn’t have driven around for an hour looking for supplies. And you probably don’t have to either. Chances are you have existing and undiscovered inventories, as my wife informed me when she saw me pull the fancy fair trade Whole Foods aloe vera out of a shopping bag, which of course led to the question of how much I paid for it, which of course led to the curt revelation, accompanied by eye roll, that we already have it in the house.