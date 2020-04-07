New Jersey will postpone its presidential primary to July 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the state, two people familiar with the matter told The Inquirer Tuesday. The state’s primary was originally scheduled for June 2.
The governor’s office declined to comment, though sources said the administration is likely to make an announcement later this week.
In recent weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy moved to protect voters from being exposed to the coronavirus while carrying out a civic duty. Local elections scheduled in April and May were rescheduled to May 12, Murphy said in mid-March. He ordered them to be held exclusively through vote-by-mail.
At the time, he still hadn’t decided on what to do for the state’s June 2 primary, but indicated Friday that “he would be stunned” if the election remained on its scheduled date. In March, the Pennsylvania primary was moved from April 28 to June 2.
On July 7, New Jersey voters will cast primary ballots for the presidential race, the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Cory Booker, and the state’s entire delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The move comes as Wisconsin voters, many donning face masks, headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in their presidential primary. Republican leaders insisted on keeping the primary date as scheduled. On Monday, the state supreme court blocked an effort by the state’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to postpone the primary to June.
Experts have criticized the voting in Wisconsin as both a public health risk, and an attempt to disenfranchise voters who may be sick. Every other state that had a scheduled primary date in April decided to reschedule or move to vote-by-mail.
Murphy has repeatedly told Garden State residents to follow his orders to stay at home in order to flatten the curve in New Jersey.
The Democratic National Committee has also rescheduled its nominating convention from July to August. Vice President Joe Biden, the party’s leading presidential candidate, has also suggested officials should look into holding the convention virtually.