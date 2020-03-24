The Pennsylvania House on Tuesday approved a bipartisan proposal to postpone the state’s 2020 primary until June 2, and allow counties to consolidate polling places without court approval amid concerns about the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives unanimously approved the changes in an amendment to a preexisting Senate bill, clearing a major hurdle and increasing the prospects the legislation will pass and be on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf by the end of the week.
The proposal also will make a permanent change to election law allowing county officials to begin counting absentee and mail-in ballots by 7 a.m. on election days in order to speed up the posting of returns.
Some lawmakers and officials had feared conservative House Republicans, especially from rural parts of the state that have been relatively untouched by the pandemic, would blow up a delicate deal reached over the weekend..
After days of discussion, legislative leaders and members of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration agreed over the weekend to postpone the election, then scrambled to write its final language . House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny), whose control of how legislation advances made his support important, was the only major player who declined to support the delay proposal.
After being amended, the bill, SB422, will be up for a full House vote Wednesday. If it passes, it would go to the Senate for a concurrence vote, and if approved, to Wolf’s desk.
There has been a growing clamor for Pennsylvania to join several states in postponing their primary elections due to the pandemic, which creates a public health challenge because voters would use shared equipment and congregate in public spaces.
Elections officials have struggled to prepare for an April 28 election because some locations are unwilling to serve as voting stations and poll workers have said they won’t show. County officials could reduce the number of polling places by up to 60% without court approval, which is usually required to close a voting station.
Election materials have also been hard to come by as demand increases for absentee ballots, and already overworked elections offices have been affected by government shutdowns.
This is a developing story and will be updated.