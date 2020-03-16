In my 35 years as a professional journalist – 20 of which I’ve spent at The Inquirer – I’ve never felt a stronger sense of purpose in what we do. And I have never been more inspired to see the company — and our audience — unite behind this critical mission. Beyond the exhaustive and dedicated work of our staff, we are benefiting greatly from the constant flow of valuable news tips, firsthand accounts, photographs, questions, and stories that continue to pour in from our readers. Many of those suggestions – as well as your notes of encouragement – are elevating our coverage in a profound way.