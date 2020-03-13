Patients sitting in cars had to have symptoms such as fever and cough, but they did not have to meet any other criteria to give samples to nurses in protective gear. In contrast, until this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state public health labs, restricted tests to people with coronavirus exposure through travel or contact with a confirmed case. Patients and physicians in Pennsylvania and across the country reported being denied tests even after the CDC loosened up guidelines.