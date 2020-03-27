Even before the United States formally entered the war, leaders in the federal government, public health, and nursing knew their history and anticipated a shortage as they planned for the health and illness needs of both the military and the civilian population. Quite quickly after the declaration of war, they realized their recruitment plans to entice more women into the discipline had failed to meet ever escalating demands. The result was a landmark piece of federal legislation in 1943, the Cadet Nurse Corps Bill that offered free nursing education to white and black women willing to serve as nurses in the military or stateside “for the duration” of the war.