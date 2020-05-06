With new information coming in all the time about the coronavirus, and some big, big questions that scientists are racing to answer, it can be hard to figure out what’s safe. And a lot of people have asked us: Is it safe to open the windows in my house?
The answer is a resounding yes. In fact, you should.
Not only do the open windows provide a pleasant breeze and fresh air circulating through homes we’ve been stuck in for months, it’s good for our mind, said Dr. David C. Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department.
“Just listening to sounds of the birds and smelling the the fresh air can lift your spirits,” Damsker said. Not to mention the fresh air provides oxygen that keeps us alert and productive during this era of home schooling and working from home.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in addition to washing hands, and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, tables and handrails, increasing ventilation in your home “by opening windows and adjusting air conditioning” can be important ways to keep you healthy.
“The more clean air circulating through your home the better,” Damsker said.
Remember, the main danger is person-to-person transmission. That’s why so much of the advice right now is about how it’s important to stay away from other people. We release microscopic droplets of saliva when we cough, sneeze, talk, inhale and exhale.
The air itself does not seem to be a risk, since the virus doesn’t stay in the air except in very specific circumstances, such as some hospital activities.
Well with all of this fresh air moving in my home, do I have to wear a mask inside if my windows are open? Damsker says it’s not necessary to wear a mask inside because you are not likely to catch the coronavirus from anyone walking around outside.
Why? Because they would have to be less than six-feet away from your window, Damsker says, adding that the risk of transmission is higher if you’re closer to an infected person or if you’re around them for a longer period of time. And any viruses that people do exhale walking by your house are likely to get dispersed faster outside, especially if there is wind.
So when you are spring cleaning, open those windows and let in the rejuvenating, clean, fresh air. It will do your body and mind good.