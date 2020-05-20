Across the country and world, as some areas remained locked down, others pressed on with openings that brought troubling signs: As virus-ravaged Italy continued taking new steps this week toward lifting shutdown restrictions, the number of deaths and cases reported Tuesday rose sharply, with the number of new cases nearly doubling overnight. Nationwide, more than 1.5 million cases of the virus had been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the number is approaching 4.9 million.