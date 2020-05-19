Commission Chair Val Arkoosh, a doctor, said Gale’s behavior was an excellent example of a bad example. She said Gale should have been in quarantine because he has had direct exposure to someone who has tested positive. She said that during the event he did not wear masks and was not wearing gloves while handing flags to older participants. “This is not a comment about veterans, this is not a comment about a lack of respect for veterans,” she said. “I urge others not to copy this behavior."